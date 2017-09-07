Stop syllabus shock in its track with these tips

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

When it’s only week two of the year, it can be overwhelming to be handed a list of every single assignment you are responsible for through the semester and start planning ahead immediately.

“When students examine all course requirements at once, it can be overwhelming and sometimes cause students to be unmotivated, anxious, and depressed,” according to WSU alum and current Developmental Advising Specialist at West Virginia University, Colton Metzger.

“By reviewing one syllabus at a time, students will be focusing on the information in smaller, more manageable portions. Taking small breaks between reviewing syllabi will help clear the mind and reduce anxiety,” Metzger said. “Additionally, students will be more likely to retain information gained from the syllabi based on the fact they are reviewing the information in smaller portions and examining each syllabus with a fresh perspective.”

Metzger recommends if you start to feel overwhelmed while planning your assignments for the semester, you should take a break and focus on deep breathing techniques and calm thoughts. He believes planning ahead will keep things less hectic throughout the rest of the semester.

“Simply having a plan in place at the beginning of the semester increases organization and structure throughout the semester. That said, I do believe writing down important deadlines within the first week is important to the overall success of the semester,” Metzger said.

It is crucial to take it one syllabus at a time so that you focus on each class and absorb what you are reading, according to Metzger.

“Writing down the deadlines should only be done after review of each individual syllabus and a small break. This allows adequate time to understand and process all coursework expectations for the semester and create the weekly and semester plans with a positive, logical outlook,” he said.