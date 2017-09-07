Fairborn to host first Raider Race

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The first Raider Race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., where participants race through the city of Fairborn and complete various challenges.

It is a “beefed up scavenger hunt, like The Amazing Race,” Mary Beth Reser of the Wilderness Agency said. The Wilderness Agency is the marketing agency for the city of Fairborn, where they are helping the city create, form and market the event.

The contest will be composed of teams and individuals. Those who are more competitive will be placed in one of the 30 teams of four.

First place wins a trophy, a prize package and #BraggingWrights. If you do not win first, there are prizes handed out throughout the entire game.

Heath Marker, a senior who will be competing, is looking forward to positive energy and competition at Raider Race. Marker has competed in similar events such as the Great Dayton Adventure Race and other small-scale scavenger hunts, often with his friend Doug Benedict, a junior.

Another Wright State junior, Katie Howard will be competing on a team that she assembled with her friends. Her team is not competing to win prizes, but simply for the satisfaction of winning. Howard’s interest in Raider Race came from curiosity.

“I really hope it’s going to be a high-energy event,” Howard said.

This year, Wright State University in Fairborn will be celebrating its 50th year as an independent institution. In celebration of 50 years of Raider pride, Wright State has collaborated with the city of Fairborn on the evolution of the Raider Race, believing it will help its students become more familiar with the city of Fairborn.

The incoming students, who mostly reside in Fairborn, can come out and see what the city has to offer in a fun-game like way.

The route will begin at Central Park at noon, then continue through downtown Fairborn and then eventually wrap back around and finish at Central Park.

The point of Raider Race is to “test their courage, strength and wit in fun ways.” To learn more about the event, view the website or contact the Wilderness Agency at (937) 931-3011.