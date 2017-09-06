4Paws for Ability to welcome 19 dogs to campus this fall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A total of 19 new 4Paws for Ability service dogs-in-training will be on campus by mid-September.

This is the most Wright State has ever had at one time, according to 4Paws WSU President Desirae Vance. The previous record of 4Paws dogs on campus was 12.

Currently about six dogs are on campus, including Vance’s foster Romeo. This semester, about 66 handling members will be joining 4Paws WSU. This includes fosters, co-fosters, handlers, co-handlers and sitters.

4Paws for Ability is located in Xenia, Ohio and is a nonprofit that works with colleges and universities across Ohio and Kentucky to give students the opportunity to socialize service dogs-in-training. Each college program has its own process of applying, and its own rules for handling the dogs, although most of the rules are the same for all volunteers.

The dogs will live with students for the semester or longer, depending on what 4Paws has planned for their future. From there, dogs may continue with their socialization, go through evaluations for advanced training, or even get a career change, which means they will be adopted out as a “regular” pet.

4Paws service dogs-in-training can go almost anywhere a service dog can go in public, including classes, excluding science labs.These dogs have become a common sighting around Fairborn.

Visit 4PawsforAbility.org to learn more about how you can get involved, or apply to be a handling member for 4 Paws WSU on OrgSync for the upcoming semester.