Discounts for a college student on a budget

Fortunately for college students, many businesses offer student discounts on things like food, technology, insurance and entertainment.

Fast food restaurants including Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s, Subway, Dairy Queen, Pizza Hut, Burger King and Waffle House offer 10 percent off of purchases.

Chick-fil-A offers a free small drink with any purchase. McDonald’s offers a free cheeseburger or McFlurry with the purchase of a value meal. Chipotle offers a free small drink with any burrito purchase. Show your student ID at these locations to take advantage of the perks of being a WSU student.

For Spotify music listeners, the app offers 50 percent off a premium account, which offers students the ability to enjoy their music without the ads, and download playlists for approximately $4.99 per month. The regular Spotify account is free, which is what most listeners prefer, even though it has ads and only plays music by shuffle.

The New York Times newspaper has 50 percent off of print subscriptions, and The Wall Street Journal offers a subscription for one dollar a week for 15 weeks, which is roughly six papers per week. Newspapers and magazines are also available at the library where patrons can check out older issues and read current issues at the library.

Certain businesses around campus, such as Gigi’s Cupcakes, accept Wright1 card swipes and meal plans as a form of payment.

Different businesses have different rules and variations about their student discounts. Always make sure to ask your local businesses about any additional discounts they might offer and double check on the rules and requirements.