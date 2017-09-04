Tips to finding the best in-class snacks to keep you going

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

One of the many struggles in college is finding the energy to get through the day.

Dr. Laura Rouhana teaches Biology of Food at Wright State. Although she notes she is not a registered dietitian nutritionist, she keeps up with research in nutrition to use her findings as a scientist.

In order to get needed nutrition and energy to power their mind and body throughout the day, students might have no choice but to snack.

Although it is tempting to grab the sweetest snacks you see for a quick energy boost, a crash is inevitable and it can lead to you feeling more lethargic each day.

“Ideal snacks should be nourishing and satisfying, providing a mix of carbohydrates, protein and fats as well as vitamins, minerals, and health-promoting phytochemicals,” Rouhana said. “To keep energy levels up, there should be a blend of nutrients in the snack that provide both quick and longer-term sources of energy along with those that contribute to fullness.”

The most common snack Rouhana sees are different types of granola bars. Granola bars are commonly seen as a healthy snack, but this isn’t always true.

“If you are eating a bar-type snack, the number one concern is to check the sugar level and possibly switch to another brand. I also believe there is enough scientific evidence at this point to especially avoid items sweetened with a high fructose syrup.”

Candy and chips, which are commonly eaten in class, are considered a “no” to Rouhana.

“For candy, someone eating a few squares of dark chocolate is OK,” Rouhana said. “Otherwise, a bag of gummies doesn’t count as fruit. Also, chips and other crunchy things in class are a no out of courtesy to those sitting near you.”

While many students don’t know how they’d get by without small snacks during the day, there are are conflicting arguments as to whether snacking is deemed okay.

“It is debatable among nutrition experts whether or not one should snack at all,” Rouhana said. “At the extremes, some advice promotes eating two to three meals a day with no snacking, and the opposite advice is that people are best served by eating only small, snack-sized portions of healthy food throughout the day.”

Pay attention to your body, and you will find a routine that gives you energy for class, work and homework.

“I think people know best for themselves whether or not they are feeling healthy,” Rouhana said. “They need to take the initiative to find the types of food and eating routine that allow them to feel optimal in both brain and body as they go throughout their day.”