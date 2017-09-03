Wright State University

Problem solving with roommates 101

Richard Hairston, Feautures Writer
September 3, 2017
With students moving to campus for a new year at Wright State, it’s the perfect time to solve potential roommate issues before they cause reoccurring problems.

Arguments with roommates are bound to arise over a variety of issues.

Petey Sanchez, a resident assistant for campus living, named a few of the most common roommate arguments: “When to take out the trash, when to do the dishes, not cleaning up the bathroom after being used, roommates being messy and their stuff smelling.”

When dealing with issues similar to those listed by Sanchez, communication is key. For example, after living with your roommate for a week, discuss how you plan to tackle chores, guests, curfew, etc. This will allow for expectations to be clear for both you and your roommate.

“To solve any roommate problems, the students should talk to each other about their problems,” Sanchez recommended. “It’s so hard to hold in everything and then just explode. I highly suggest talking to your roommate, let them know how you feel. Let them know what’s up rather than holding in anger.”

Set time aside with your roommate to have these important discussions, and start your year off right.

