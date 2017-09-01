A day in the life of a commuter student

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Many people believe Wright State University is solely a commuter university, but there are approximately 3,000 students living on the WSU campus.

Taylor Dean, a Mass Communications major, shared insight on her lifestyle as a commuter.

“As a commuter student, I plan out my week or day according to how long it takes me to get to Wright State from my apartment, along with my class schedule and the time it takes me to get to work,” Dean said.

“Planning out time to get ready comfortably without rush in the morning is important, along with making sure you leave with enough time to make it to class on time.”

The importance of leaving early enough to get to class on time is vital for a commuter student. “I only live about 10 minutes away from Wright State, but along with parking, walking and making sure I get my morning cup of coffee, I leave about 20 to 25 minutes early,” Dean said.

Dean stays on campus between classes. “I can do extra work while surrounded by an educational environment,” Dean said. “Schoolwork and being at home don’t mix well for me.”

Time management can be difficult, according to Dean, but it but she deems education a priority.

“I always put schoolwork above all, because we pay plenty of money to go to college,” Dean said. “I also put my personal life up there too; we all have to keep our sanity somehow. Homework and work also take up quite a bit of time, as you will find there’s not a moment of rest.”

To summarize the advice to new commuters: “give yourself plenty of time in the mornings, coffee will become your best friend and always drive carefully,” Dean said.