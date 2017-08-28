Wright State University

OhioLINK saves students money on textbooks

Natalie McDonald, Editorial Intern
August 28, 2017
Wright State students have many options on where to buy or rent textbooks, but students may not be aware they can access textbooks they need through the Dunbar library.

If the library does not carry what they are looking for, Ohio Library and Information Network (OhioLINK) can almost always find it.

Dunbar reference desk librarian, Maggie Perry, confirmed that any college or university in Ohio collaborates with OhioLINK.  Students can find textbooks, research materials and the electronic journal center, according to Perry.

Students can go to the website at OhioLINK.edu, or find the link on WSU libraries’ page to begin their search. The central catalog has information for items owned by 120 member libraries, according to the OhioLINK’s website.

Over 46 million items can be found, and students can request online items and pick them up at a OhioLINK member library.

Not all searched items – especially those more recently published are guaranteed to be on the catalog.

Depending on how close the item requested is to WSU, textbooks may take up to a week to arrive on campus, so students who need textbooks the same day might want to stay away from OhioLINK.

An item borrowed through OhioLINK is still a library book, be watchful of due dates and renew items when needed to prevent unwanted overdue fines.

Checked-Out material from OhioLINK may need to be renewed more than once throughout the semester, whereas often a book borrowed from WSU’s Dunbar Library directly may not need to be renewed continuously.

For more inquiries, students are encouraged to ask a librarian at Dunbar Library.

 

