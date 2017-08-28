Wright State University

The Guardian

Guidebook app is your guide to getting involved

Angel Lane, Features Editor
August 28, 2017
Filed under Top Stories, Wright Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Using the Guidebook app, it is possible to view all events happening on campus on any given day, as well as more detailed descriptions and interaction than a simple website calendar.

Sometimes it’s hard to keep track of what is going on around campus, and digging through the different pages of the WSU website can be a hassle when you’re trying to quickly find something to do or get involved in last minute event.

Whether it is an organization that you are a part of that is putting on an event, or if you are just looking for something to do that night or weekend, it is all right there and easily accessible,” Traci Strunk said, graduate assistant for the Office of Student Activities. “Events that are on there aren’t just for the people in that org.”

The app updates new events right away, so students never miss a thing. “If an organization gets approval for an event, it gets sent electronically and gets added to the list. This helps keep the locations and times the most up-to -date for the students,” Strunk said.

The app is not solely for Wright State, so once downloaded, it is important to search specifically for the university agenda, titled “Wright State Events”.

Guidebook can be incredibly helpful to students who are new to the university and don’t yet know their way around, or returning students who are nervous about getting lost at new events.

“There are campus maps and building maps uploaded and then “tagged”, so that when the students click on that specific event/location, it will take them to a map of that area and highlight the table, room or location of that event,” Strunk said.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer results in a tie for home opener

  • Guidebook app is your guide to getting involved

    Wright Life

    Social media use in the classroom: a tool or a distraction?

  • Guidebook app is your guide to getting involved

    Sports

    WSU women’s soccer drops home opener against Western Michigan

  • Guidebook app is your guide to getting involved

    Wright Life

    OhioLINK saves students money on textbooks

  • Guidebook app is your guide to getting involved

    Wright Life

    More than 1,300 new residential students to move in on Aug. 24

  • Guidebook app is your guide to getting involved

    Blog

    Tips to conquer your 8 a.m. class this semester

  • Guidebook app is your guide to getting involved

    Arts & Entertainment

    “The Dark Tower” movie review

  • Guidebook app is your guide to getting involved

    News

    President Schrader excited to welcome students back to campus

  • Guidebook app is your guide to getting involved

    News

    What you need to know about college’s most common STI

  • Guidebook app is your guide to getting involved

    News

    Office of Student Activities to reorganize

Menu
Wright State University
Guidebook app is your guide to getting involved