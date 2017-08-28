Guidebook app is your guide to getting involved

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Using the Guidebook app, it is possible to view all events happening on campus on any given day, as well as more detailed descriptions and interaction than a simple website calendar.

Sometimes it’s hard to keep track of what is going on around campus, and digging through the different pages of the WSU website can be a hassle when you’re trying to quickly find something to do or get involved in last minute event.

“Whether it is an organization that you are a part of that is putting on an event, or if you are just looking for something to do that night or weekend, it is all right there and easily accessible,” Traci Strunk said, graduate assistant for the Office of Student Activities. “Events that are on there aren’t just for the people in that org.”

The app updates new events right away, so students never miss a thing. “If an organization gets approval for an event, it gets sent electronically and gets added to the list. This helps keep the locations and times the most up-to -date for the students,” Strunk said.

The app is not solely for Wright State, so once downloaded, it is important to search specifically for the university agenda, titled “Wright State Events”.

Guidebook can be incredibly helpful to students who are new to the university and don’t yet know their way around, or returning students who are nervous about getting lost at new events.

“There are campus maps and building maps uploaded and then “tagged”, so that when the students click on that specific event/location, it will take them to a map of that area and highlight the table, room or location of that event,” Strunk said.