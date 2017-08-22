More than 1,300 new residential students to move in on Aug. 24

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Residential students will be moving in on Thursday, Aug. 24 during Wright State’s annual Move-In Day from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Volunteers from the Raider community will come to assist new students to move into 29 residence halls and on-campus apartments.

To help students with this process, 110 golf carts and a fleet luggage rollers will be used, in addition to the 200 staff and faculty volunteers and 300 upperclassmen volunteers.

“Students choose to live on campus because it’s convenient,” said Dan Bertsos, director of Residence Life and Housing, in a news release. “The benefits of living on campus include developing autonomy by managing your own affairs, developing maturity and connecting to the campus better because you’re here all the time.”

“People generally enjoy the experience and find it to be a good day,” Bertsos said. “If there are tears, they are happy tears.”

Another 1,200 upperclassmen will move into residence halls and apartments on Saturday, Aug. 26.

New students are advised to bring the following items:

Extra long twin size sheets (mattress size 36″x80″)

Mattress pad or cover, pillows and comforter/bedspread

Rugs

Computer

Alarm clock

Desk lamp

Television

Touch-tone phone

Wastebasket

Bathmat

Towels

Toiletries (shampoo, soap, razor, toilet paper, etc.)

Seasonal clothing

Hamper

Umbrella

Cooking utensils/can opener

Plates, cups, silverware

Students are advised to leave items, such as hot plates and pets, at home.

Click here for more information about Move-In Day.