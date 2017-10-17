Dua Lipa “New Rules” review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“New Rules” by Dua Lipa was first released as a single on July, 21 in the artist’s home country England, and was released in the U.S. on August 22. The song has been on numerous top 10 lists, including the USA’s Billboard Hot 100.

Most people have found themselves in some type of romantic relationship, and know exactly how it feels to break up with someone or feel your relationship fall apart at the seams. Dua Lipa’s popular single demonstrates the complicated feelings of heartbreak and the “wanting them back” sentiment, as well the message of staying true to yourself and female friendship.

The lines of the song reiterate the view of thinking your significant other loves you versus the truth of them not loving you, and how one chooses to deal with that.

In the music video, Lipa is surrounded by a diverse group of women portraying her friends who support her at every turn and lead her away from the temptation of calling her ex-significant other or going to them. A series of friendship scenes ensue; hanging together, doing each other’s makeup or hair, lounging and swimming in the pool, comfortable and encouraging with each other. As the music video progresses, Lipa herself learns to avoid the lure of calling her ex by realizing she deserves better, and even helps one of her friends do the same.

Lipa’s song lyrics illustrate three guidelines in the chorus that she has set up for herself: “don’t pick up the phone,” “don’t let him in” and “don’t be his friend,” as a reminder to herself to stay away from the temptation of an ex-significant other and these rules are something to live by until the hurt and want fade away.

“New Rules” is indeed a catchy song from the summer, but it transcends seasons and remains relevant with its powerful and simplistic messages. It’s an ideal breakup song with a reminder of staying true to yourself, and that you have the support of your friends as well.

It doesn’t hurt that the lyrics remain catchy and memorable, akin to “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen.