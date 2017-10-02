Gunman kills 58, injures 500 more in Las Vegas

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

At least 58 people are dead and over 500 people are injured due to a shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The event happened at a Jason Aldean’s performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas strip.

The shooter, now identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, according to Las Vegas police sheriff Joseph Lombardo.

The onslaught of bullets rained down on over 22,000 people attending the concert. Numerous people were injured not only from the bullets, but from being trampled as everyone ran for their lives.

When officers raided the hotel room, Paddock was dead; it is assumed that he killed himself, according to ABC News. It was then discovered that Paddock had brought ten assault rifles to the room with him.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse said that they have found no evidence to suggest this was an act of terror, saying there has been “no connection with an international terrorist group.”

ABC News also reported that among those killed was an off-duty police officer. Two on duty officers were injured, one of which is in critical condition.

President Donald Trump called the shooting “an act of pure evil”, and plans to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

This shooting has surpassed last year’s Pulse Nightclub incident, where 49 people were killed, as the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.