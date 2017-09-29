Black Women Striving Forward celebrate homecoming with mixer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Black Women Striving Forward held a social mixer to celebrate WSU’s 50 year anniversary homecoming.

The event, held in Millett Hall Atrium, offered snacks, refreshments a selfie board and a raffle for gift bags. As both members and non-members arrived, tables decorated with tablecloths and balloons were filled with students ready to socialize. At each table, index cards with questions such as, “If you could have any superpower, what would it be?” Raffle tickets were given based on how many questions were answered by each person.

Eventually the tables were switched up so attendees would be constantly socialized with new people.

According to Black Women Striving Forward president Jasmine Howell, the mixer “was just our opportunity to show some Black org representation and diversity within the line-up of events for Wright State’s Homecoming Week this year. Wanted to give students the chance to mingle with us outside of our normal meeting setting while also welcoming the whole school.”

Acacia Holliday, a 27 year old transfer student says her desire to “do something social and learn more about the org,” brought her and her friend Shenita Chase to the mixer. While Chase says she wants to join the org, Holliday says she will wait until she learns more about what they do before deciding to join.

The organizations was created as a means to strengthen the relationship between women, particularly Black/African-American women, on campus according to Howell.



“Additionally, our goals are to strive for academic excellence, promote personal and professional development, and cultural awareness,” Howell said.

Business major Nichaela Black recently signed up on OrgSync and came out after receiving an email about the event.



To find out more about Black Women Striving Forward or to join, you can find them on OrgSync or their Instagram @bwsf_wsu or email [email protected] Meetings are held every other Thursday.