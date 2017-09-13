What freshmen can expect

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After the first couple weeks of the fall semester come to a close, all students should be settling into a routine.

For freshmen, the adjustment process could include figuring out which building is which, how to navigate the tunnels and adjusting to the workload and lifestyle.

A presentation by Craig This, Director for Institutional Research and Analytics, broke down the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE) to give freshmen an idea of what to expect at Wright State.

The NSSE is a survey taken every couple years to study the amount of time and effort students put into their studies and how the institution deploys its resources and organizes curriculum according to their website. Wright State has taken part since the survey began.

WSU was one of seven schools to be recognized and studied by researchers in 2009 for their improvements on the survey, according to This.

“We can take the results of NSSE and say what can we, as a university, do to get more involved?” This said.

The results showed that on average, 14.2 hours were spent studying and 2.5 hours reading class material. However, This mentioned in his presentation that 96 percent of students formed a new idea or understanding from various pieces of information, and that 92 percent evaluate a point of view, decision or information sources.

This also covered the “mean faculty” stereotype in a light hearted way. He gave an example of a teacher who told his students that teachers don’t like some of their students either.

“Faculty are human and that’s what my point was, I wanted to do that in a funny way to show [that,] just like students go through things, so do faculty members,” This said.

For more information about this survey and to see where Wright State ranked, click here.