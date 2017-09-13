“It” movie review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I am not a horror movie fan by any stretch of the word, however, even I have to admit that “It” is a pretty great movie.

“It” stars Jaeden Lieberher and Bill Skarsgard as Bill Denbrough and Pennywise, with supporting roles played by “Stranger Things” lead Finn Wolfhard and Sophia Lillies, amongst others.

Pennywise is super creepy, and that is a fact the audience is met with very early in the film.

Skarsgard gives an excellent performance in the role, and lives up to the high standards of his predecessor while also bringing a new sense of terror to the character.

The seven protagonists of the film, also known as the “Losers Club”, are shown going through the struggles of young adolescence while also having to deal with a killer clown.

The young teen actors all give incredible performances, and it was really interesting to see Wolfhard create a different character in Richie Tozier compared to his role in “Stranger Things”.

Lillies also shows a lot of range in her portrayal of Beverly Marsh. There seems to be a real and authentic chemistry between all of the actors, and that is obvious in the film. They all showcase their talents and create characters that seem real and not just movie models of characterization.

All in all, “It” is a horror movie much in the same ilk of “Get Out”. Not when it comes to social commentary, but more so in how smart it is and how it respects the intelligence of the audience.

Director Andy Muschietti wants to scare with visuals, while also engrossing the audience into the characters, the setting and the story. Ultimately, this is why “It” works.