Weekly horoscopes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Aries: New month, new you! Get that haircut that you keep chickening out of this week, Aries. It’s just hair, it’ll grow back. At least we hope so. Just go with your gut, you’ll look awesome. Your lucky color: lavender.

Taurus: Try your hand at owning a business this week, Taurus. They say the lemonade stand business can be pretty lucrative if you know where to go. There is the possibility you might be too old for this. Your lucky color: chartreuse.

Gemini: Constantly stalking your crush on Facebook isn’t going to do anything, Gemini. It’s time to step up to the plate and do what very few actually do it: walk up to them (in person) and start a conversation. Your lucky color: tickle-me pink.

Cancer: Your love affair with Jolly Ranchers has taken a serious turn, Cancer. Eating one bag a day is a bit much. But it’s a good business model for you dentist, if you keep eating them at this rate. Your lucky color: turquoise.

Leo: Now that Halloween is over, Leo, you can buy all of the Halloween candy free of guilt. It’s on sale, so that cuts down on the amount of calories, right? Just keep telling yourself that, and you’ll be fine. Your lucky color: crimson.

Virgo: I know it’s hard that no one understands your addiction to fake yawning, Virgo. But hey, it’s probably gotten you out of some weird situations. If not, I hope it works in the future. Your lucky color: avocado green.

Libra: You seem to be in need of a mental health day, Libra! These days are vital for a peaceful existence. Seek the one place where you feel most relaxed, and you will thank yourself. Your lucky color: azure.

Scorpio: Take some time away from Tinder, Scorpio. You don’t need to be matched with yet another Dairy Queen manger. Unless you’re into that, then by all means keep swiping right until you find another one. Your lucky color: tangerine.

Sagittarius: Your room is in some serious need of some TLC, Sagittarius. The stars can see that you never make your bed or put your clothes in the hamper. Come on, don’t be a slob. Your lucky color: emerald.

Capricorn: Now is the time to unveil your secret talent, Capricorn. Beat boxing is your true talent, and what you are meant to share with the world. Not sure how you’re going to do that, but good luck. Your lucky color: black.

Aquarius: Coconut water will become your new addiction this week, Aquarius. There are worse addictions; at least this one keeps you hydrated. Just remember to drink responsibly. Your lucky color: sunshine yellow.

Pisces: Try your hand at meditation this week, Pisces. It is a great way to relax and connect your mind, body, and soul. Or just sit there impatiently for 20 minutes. It’s up to you. Your lucky color: peach.