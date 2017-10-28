Meeting Maggie Stiefvater

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Author Maggie Stiefvater came to an independent bookstore known as Joseph-Beth Booksellers located in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In the vast and spacious bookstore with a mini bistro, rows and rows of books stacked neatly everywhere from first to second floor, readers conglomerated in an area full of wooden seats, dedicated to the event.

Attendees had the ability to buy the book prior to the event. Fans of the author were sitting in their seats or standing around anxiously and thrumming with exhilaration, all while waiting for the event to begin.

The crowd cheered when Stiefvater was introduced. Stiefvater discussed in detail about anecdotes of her life [from playing the bagpipes in college to her vintage car and its mishaps], to what exactly inspired her to create her novels and her latest book.

Passion and humor radiated from her and the audience was in her thrall due to the amount of laughter and smiles found.

After the talk came to an end, groups were called to line up and commence the book signing. Fans could hand their phones to a staff member and allow them to take a picture as they got their books signed, and were able to able to converse with the author for a few brief moments.

I was nervous and excited all at once — and when it was finally my turn, I felt completely awkward when my words came out in a jumble.

Mentioning how I’ve been a fan of her work since 2009 seemed to almost surprise her; I felt extremely giddy watching her sign my books and seeing her smile when she said it was nice to meet me.

Meeting an author or a famous person is always a different experience for those able too, and it was quite humbling to meet Stiefvater. The encounter wasn’t what I expected and yet it was; I am appreciative of this opportunity and what the experience brought me.