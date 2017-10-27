Movies to enjoy the Halloween season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Whether you love classic horror movies, horror comedies or family friendly Halloween movies there are many different streaming services and stations so you can watch all your Halloween favorites.

Netflix has so many horror movie categories — but they offer something for everyone.

I even watched two of their horror comedies, and was not completely disappointed.

The first one I decided to watch was “The Babysitter”, which is about a young boy who spies on his babysitter. He finds unsettling news when she invites her friends over so that can sacrifice him to the devil.

He outsmarts them all and ends up killing them without really trying and he realizes he’s more grown-up than he thought.

It’s one of those good old coming of age stories only with a horror comedy twist, it was better than I thought it would be and I would say it’s worth the time to sit down and get a few laughs. It is somewhat gory so if you’re not into that, then this probably isn’t for you.

Next, I watched “Little Evil” which is also a Netflix original horror comedy.

“Little Evil” is about Gary (Adam Scott) who marries the love of his life and becomes a step-father to what he believes a six-year old Antichrist.

Once Gary starts to bond with his step son, he realizes that all he needs is love to make the child whole again. Gary realizes how much he loves his step son and sacrifices everything to save him.

This movie was good but not great, I felt like it took a little while to get to where it was going. When we got there, it was good and there were tons of dry comedy which I’m a fan of.

Again, I would say it’s worth your time because it gets better as the movie goes on but it is an acquired taste so keep that in mind.

If these or anything else on Netflix doesn’t interest you, there are other ways to watch your favorites.

Freeform has already started their 13 Nights of Halloween, but you can still catch all your family friendly favorites like Hocus Pocus and ParaNorman.

AMC FearFest has started already but all the classics will be playing like Halloween, Freddy vs. Jason, Nightmare on Elm Street and Curse of Chucky.

Some other TV channels you might want to tune into are Scifi’s 31 Days of Halloween, Monstober on Disney Channel and TCM.

Celebrate Halloween this year with all your favorite scary, classic or horror comedy movies — and maybe add some new ones to the list.