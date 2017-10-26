Weekly horoscopes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Aries: This week binge watch all of the comedy specials on Netflix, Aries. Your abs will probably get a good work out from all the laughing. Your lucky Starbucks drink: iced caramel macchiato.

Taurus: You may experience a quarter-life crisis this week, Taurus. This is probably triggered by the realization of the amount of school debt you’re in. Don’t worry, it’ll pass. Your lucky Starbucks drink: cool lime refresher.

Gemini: Here’s a tip for your upcoming job interviews, Gemini. Don’t show up 15 minutes early. It will only annoy your potential employer and make them not want to hire you. So keep this in mind. Your lucky Starbucks drink: iced coffee.

Cancer: You will find yourself easily annoyed this week, Cancer. It will pass eventually; just make sure you stay away from places where screaming children are prevalent. Your lucky Starbucks drink: iced passion tango tea.

Leo: Try your hand at painting this week, Leo. If you don’t know where to start, just watch a few Bob Ross videos. You’ll be a pro in no time, and probably a lot more calm. Your lucky Starbucks drink: vanilla bean Frappuccino.

Virgo: A major responsibility will be entrusted in you this week, Virgo. And no, that is not restraining yourself from watching that episode of Prison Break without your significant other. Your lucky Starbucks drink: hot chocolate.

Libra: You will be tempted by an old flame this week, Libra. Don’t worry, it’s not an ex. It’s flaming hot Cheetos. Remember how you swore them off after you ate 3 bags in a day? Be careful. Your lucky Starbucks drink: strawberries and cream Frappuccino.

Scorpio: Remember when fidget spinners used to be all the rage, Scorpio? Well please leave them be. But what you should bring back is the art of the yo-yo. Resurrect this ancient art. Your lucky Starbucks drink: Americano.

Sagittarius: Relaxation is very much needed for you this week, Sagittarius. Turn your bathroom into the ultimate spa getaway, with candles and everything. Maybe even a bath bomb. Your lucky Starbucks drink: cold brew coffee.

Capricorn: It’s time to get those creative juices flowing this week, Capricorn! Even if it is simply starting a new coloring book, it counts. There is also the option to create abstract Paper Mache. Your lucky Starbucks drink: vanilla latte.

Aquarius: Puns will be a good distraction for you this week, Aquarius. The cheesier they are the better! Not only can this make someone laugh, but it will keep unpleasant people from talking to you. Your lucky Starbucks drink: flat white.

Pisces: You will find inner peace amongst the trees this week, Pisces. Take advantage of the fall season and go explore nature. Bonus points if you turn your phone on airplane mode. Your lucky Starbucks drink: green tea.