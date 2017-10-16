“Blade Runner 2049” movie review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

“Blade Runner 2049” is better than the original. There, I said it.

This is set 30 years after the original Blade Runner (1982), starring Harrison Ford. 2049 is the long, not so awaited sequel, 35 years in the making.

Ryan Gosling and Sylvia Hoeks star as Blade Runner K and Luv respectively. Gosling brings the cool factor and charm to his character “K”, while also adding a lot of emotion to a character not meant to have much.

Hoeks plays the chilling Luv. Hoeks is terrifying in the role, in a good way, and she was one of the more interesting characters in the film. I believe it will be viewed as an iconic performance one day.

Ana de Armas plays Joi, and she was a great addition to the “Blade Runner” canon. The Joi character was very amicable and selfless, not to mention she is an amalgamation of what Siri and other AI may be one day, which was cool.

In addition, what kind of Blade Runner review would this be without mentioning Harrison Ford? Ford returns as Rick Deckard and he connects to Blade Runner K’s mission in a unique way.

Overall, “Blade Runner 2049” is well paced, visually stunning, strongly written and well-acted. The score by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch is tremendous as well.

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars.