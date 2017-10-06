Weekly horoscopes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Aries: Now that the fall semester is in full swing, make sure you stay on top of things, Aries! Best way to do this is to have an assorted array of gel pens in every color. Your lucky fall activity: apple picking.

Taurus: I know you’re still recovering from the last season of Game of Thrones, Taurus. I know, hard to believe what’s-his-face died. But I promise, you will live through this heartbreak. Your lucky fall activity: corn maze.

Gemini: Looks like you’ve been binging on those PSL’s lately, Gemini. We get it, it’s fall. But your horoscope should not be the place to learn that they’re pretty bad for you. Your luck fall activity: cozy bonfires.

Cancer: Make sure you keep up-to-date on the local paper this week, Cancer. You will discover a life-altering realization in the daily crossword puzzle. Hint: 3 down. Your lucky fall activity: camping.

Leo: In need of a new life skill, Leo? Quilting might be a good place to start. Besides, you need to do something with those shirts from high school that you never wear. Your lucky fall activity: drinking apple cider.

Virgo: You’re going to survive this week blind, Virgo. No, not literally. Blind meaning no advice from the stars this week. This is your test, and you decide if you pass or fail. Your lucky fall activity: instagramming a fall-worthy picture.

Libra: When’s the last time you felt truly accomplished from something you did? If you need a refresher, start prepping early for Christmas and untangle that lights for the Christmas tree. Your lucky fall activity: taking a nature walk.

Scorpio: A black cat will be spotted in your yard this week, Scorpio. But never fear, this is good luck. The black cat is a deeply misunderstood creature. Your lucky fall activity: going on a hayride.

Sagittarius: Not all things in life come instantaneously, Sagittarius. Patience truly is a virtue, so keep that in mind the next time your Snapchat video won’t send on the campus Wi-Fi. Your lucky fall activity: collecting colorful leaves.

Capricorn: Time to try your hand at some magic this week, Capricorn. And by magic, I mean only trying to watch only one episode of a series on Netflix. It’s magic because it’s pretty much impossible. Your lucky fall activity: drinking a PSL.

Aquarius: I hate to break it to you, Aquarius, but jumping from the last stair to the ground is not considered parkour. There is a possibility that you will need to take on a new hobby. Your lucky fall activity: making caramel apples.

Pisces: I don’t want to burst your bubble, Pisces, but someone knows when you’re faking a phone conversation to get out of talking to them. It’s probably time to find a new tactic. Your lucky fall activity: go to a Friday-night football game