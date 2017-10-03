“Santa Clarita Diet” review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Santa Clarita Diet” is the Netflix original series about a woman who mysteriously becomes a modern-day zombie.

Shelia (Drew Barrymore) is a real estate agent who has a completely normal life with her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and her daughter Abby (Liv Henson), until one day she gets very sick and weird things happen.

Shelia is not like any normal zombie, she talks, lives and is like a normal human except she is dead; with a crazy amount of energy. She starts liking raw meat, and then it turns a little more violent when she realizes blood and human flesh become her favorite meal.

Joel is still in love with her even though she has a new-found love for humans, and decides to become a support system for her new instinctive and uncontrollable personality.

After some research, Joel finds a book which explains Shelia’s zombie-like state as a Serbian legend. When he hears of a book that might carry the cure he goes through hoops to find it.

While Joel is adjusting, Abby is still trying to figure out how this happened to her mom.

She decides to confide in her neighbor Eric (Skylar Gisondo) who is also a classmate, but also local zombie expert, which seems to help quite a bit in this situation.

When I first started watching “Santa Clarita Diet” I was skeptical. The concept is a little off kilter, and it’s hard to pull off a zombie show without coming across as cheesy.

There were times when I was watching and didn’t know whether laugh out loud or cringe at the few grotesque scenes.

Honestly, it took a while for me to get into this show. Episode four is when it really starts moving, and I decided this was an investment I was willing to make.

When I really got into it, I loved it. It’s cleverly comedic, it brings a new light to the zombie fad and it even has romance to go with it.

“Santa Clarita Diet” has been renewed for a second season coming sometime in 2018 and hopefully we get a few more answers this time around.

If you’re looking for a good laugh and different take on zombies check this Netflix original you might be unexpectedly surprised at how good it actually is.