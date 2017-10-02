Complexions Contemporary Ballet performance review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Ballet is a pre-existing art form where fluidity and grace of talented dancers roam free.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, Complexions Contemporary Ballet performed at the Victoria Theatre.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet was founded in 1994 in New York. One of the most renowned choreographers, Dwight Rhoden, has certainly attributed to the company and show.

The ballet performance was split into three acts.

In Act I, the fourteen performers, often paired in two, danced in synchronized timeliness to the beautiful instruments of the harpsichord, piano and violin, where the audience easily admired the elegance of the ballet dancers.

Two non-ensemble performances followed as two pairs of dancers performed bewitchingly to the tune of “Hallelujah” and “Ave Maria.” Although both of the dances were spectacular and considered romantic, the “Ave Maria” ballet dancers pair stole the show with their intimate dance – especially due to the thunderous applause that followed when they finished.

Act II was considerably shorter to Act I, and the performances were just as wondrous. Each partner and individual knew one another’s moves well and you can attest it to a talented choreographer, and their own raw talent.

Act III was a whole new ballgame. The final performance was a tribute to David Bowie’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” album. Compared to Act I and II, where the dances were more close to traditional ballet and were more slow-paced, Act III stepped up.

The performance came alive with a vivid glitzy golden curtain backdrop, bright costumes matching David Bowie’s signature look for the album and intrinsic moves that moved more modernly. It was quite a fantastic show for sure.

The dancers represented who David Bowie was and what he represented in ways more than one. The entire group shone in the final act as it became more fast-paced and energetic, which the audience thrived off of, too.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet are a diverse group of performers who all have their own talent and ability, and they all brought something amazing to the show. Each act of the ballet performance grew better and better each dance and exploded into a fiery, raw final performance by the end of the show.

All of the thunderous applause goes out to the dancers and to the choreographers, because it’s what they deserve for a truly glorious one-night performance.