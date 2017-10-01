“What’s Happened To Monday” movie review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

“What Happened to Monday” is an original Netflix sci-fi movie and dystopian thriller detailing the survival of seven sisters who are named after each day of the week, portrayed by Noomi Rapace, is a must-see.

The movie takes place several years in the future in a dystopian society where overpopulation is a crisis, food shortages are rampant and everybody is required to wear a technologic bracelet to monitor their every move.

To take care of the overpopulation problem, Nicoletta Cayman (Glenn Close) a woman running for Parliament, enacted a policy named Child Allocation where families with more than one child are put into cryosleep.

The movie focuses on a set of identical septuplets named after each day of the week by the grandfather, Terrence Settleman (Willem Dafoe). Settleman teaches them how to survive, and only allows each sister to go out on their assigned namesake day under the persona of Karen Settleman with the help of wigs, makeup and clothing.

Monday vanishes, and the rest of the sisters frantically scramble to locate her. The Child Allocation Bureau have been granted the order to execute them.

The movie is jam-packed with emotion that the audience feels for the sisters’, along with nonstop action and conflict among the sci-fi backdrop.

As the movie goes on, each of the sisters have a defining moment; fighting back against agents, delivering heartfelt speeches, and self-sacrifice, indications of these sisters’ love for one another.

One of the remaining sisters confronts an agent named Adrian, portrayed by Marwan Kenzari, who’s in love with her missing sister.

A powerful confrontation between the sisters takes place; the audience gets to see the reasons for their anger and tense scenes.

In the remaining minutes of the movie, the truth comes out in multiple ways. Cryosleep is actually a process where taken children are put to sleep and incinerated. Monday donated money to Nicoletta Cayman’s campaign and revealed the truth about her sisters to protect her own secret – she’s pregnant. Cayman is discovered to be corrupt by members of upper society.

“What Happened to Monday” is a unique sci-fi thriller with underlying messages of identity, family, survival, corruption, and rights [reproductive] being taken away.