Fashion inspiration at WSU

Each style is extremely unique in its presentation; this is due to the fact that so much influences fashion choices.

Freshman Dominique Smith, a biomedical engineering major, believes fashion can provide many insights into an individual’s personal beliefs and values.

“My fashion, I look at celebrities and musical artists a lot, Kanye West, Chance the Rapper and bigger shoe brands collab with street brands like Supreme, Off White,” Smith said.

For senior Ty Xavier, majoring in social work and minoring in deaf studies, fashion can also give clues to a person’s family background.

“My family is from Trinidad, so a lot of that throws into a little bit of my style. Anything that looks cute I like to wear.”

Xavier also believes personality can be shown through “muted tones or vibrant colors,” and feels strongly about diversity in fashion.

Freshmen Christin Henry and Maya Thomson agree with Xavier in that they think more diversity could be involved in fashion.

Henry looks to Melanie Martinez for her inspiration and Thomson to her African culture and Broadway styles. Not one component is alone when it comes to influencing someone’s fashion. A great variety of ideas and cultures and people work together to make up an individual’s style.