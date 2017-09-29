“Will and Grace” preview

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Will and Grace entered our heart and homes in 1998 and left in 2006, ending their eight-season series that changed television.

For those who haven’t seen the show, Will and Grace are best friends. Will is a gay lawyer and Grace is a straight interior designer who live together in New York City, according to IMDb. “Also in the cast are Jack, Will’s flamboyant gay friend an Karen, Grace’s secretary/ assistant who doesn’t really need to work because she married money several times,” according to the IMDb website.

After being off the air for 11 years, a Will and Grace revival is here and better than ever with their ninth season and then another one after that.

In this new season, nothing from the finale episode way back in 2006 will be addressed and Will and Grace will actually appear as childless and single, and of course still living in their apartment.

Jack and Karen will be there right alongside them, and this new season will look just like classic Will and Grace just set in the year 2017.

The first episode will covered their thoughts and add humor to the election between Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton.

If you are looking to catch up on the first eight seasons so you can be in the know, you will have to pay for it. It’s not on Netflix, Hulu or even Amazon video. You may just have to start new with the ninth season if you aren’t familiar with Will and Grace.

The ninth season will air on NBC on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m.

As Karen Walker would say, “Oh honey, be ready.”