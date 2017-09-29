“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” movie review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Do you want a spy flick that features another version of James Bond? A spy caper that takes itself very seriously? Me neither, at least after seeing “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” stars Taron Edgerton, Julianne Moore, Pedro Pascal and Colin Firth in leading roles. Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Edward Holcroft lend a hand in supporting roles.

The Golden Circle is about Eggsy (Taron Edgerton) who is now navigating his life as the new “Galahad” of Kingsman and with his girlfriend who is also a princess. However, when an old rival reappears from the first film, Eggsy and Merlin (Mark Strong) are forced to evacuate.

Enter the Statesman who are then confronted by the desperate Kingsman. Unbeknownst to them a secret evil organization known as The Golden Circle is up to a nefarious plan that the Kingsman and Statesman must stop together.

Pascal, Berry, Tatum, and Bridges bring the Statesman to the screen and create a budding sense of anticipation for a possible spinoff.

Matthew Vaughn returns as the film’s director, bringing back his unique visual flare and comedic action sequences, doubling his efforts for this film.

Moore plays the peppy and upbeat head of the Golden Circle, known as Poppy Adams, who has a bone to pick with society. She’s great in the role and she’s pretty charismatic for a villain, making me wish that she had more screen time as a result.

The real scene stealer to me though was Pascal who plays Agent Whiskey, and you can tell that Mr. Pascal is having a blast in the role.

Overall, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is a great follow up to “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and although it’s a little long (2 hours, 21 minutes), it’s definitely worth checking out.

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars, a.k.a hot chocolate on a cool fall day instead of a winter one.