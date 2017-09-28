Raiders of Wright State: Lexi Bayliff

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Getting the most out of your college experience can often be difficult. Managing a busy schedule can leave you with limited time do the things you enjoy most.

Freshman Lexi Bayliff has mastered the ins and outs of college life by finding time to get the most out of her college experience by partaking in a variety of activities offered on campus such as Zumba, Chi Alpha’s Connexion and H20 services on Sundays.

Despite her hectic schedule Bayliff tries to make the most of her time, and manages to hit the gym five days a week.

According to Bayliff, her friends were the reason for her getting involved on campus.

“Friends in my hall told me about Zumba in the Student Union, and I decided to join them. It’s free to students and a fun way to exercise,” Bayliff said.

Bayliff shared her key to success as making the most out of the college experience, and how it is a great way to make friends.

“My motto this year is ‘Y.O.C.O.: ‘you only college once’, so make the most of your experience,” Bayliff said. “Making memories by getting involved is a great way to have fun at college. So, make the most of your years here at Wright State, and live it up. You have to choose to make time for the things you love.”