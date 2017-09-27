Player Spotlight: Cole Gentry

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cole Gentry plays for the Wright State men’s basketball team, and transferred from South Dakota State University, the same school head coach Scott Nagy came from.

Gentry admitted the reason he decided to transfer to WSU, and therefore giving up an entire year of eligibility, had a lot to do with Nagy’s staff that originally recruited him.

“Coach Nagy’s staff is a great atmosphere to be around,” Gentry said. “A lot of coaching staffs aren’t like these guys. They care about how you’re doing on and off the court, and basketball wise they are very knowledgeable. If you’re willing to work, they are willing to put the extra time in with you.”

Throughout his time at WSU, Gentry has adapted well to the school, as well as the surrounding Dayton area.

“I really like it here, the area is really nice,” Gentry said. “South Dakota was a nice area, but there wasn’t as much to do outside the town as there is here. Dayton reminds me of my hometown where there is always something to do or always something going on.”

Gentry grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, so the transfer to WSU also allowed him to play a lot closer to home.

“I think it was kind of good to get away from home at first,”Gentry said. “I like being on my own, but it is nice to be a little closer to home where I can go home if I need to, and so my family can see me play.”

Throughout the entire process of transferring, Gentry is looking forward to getting back on the court this spring.

“It’s been a long process,” Gentry said. “I’m definitely excited because I love these guys on this team and I’m excited to get out there and play with them. I think we can do a lot of big things”.