Art in each beating heart

Does every human have an artistic gene in his or her makeup? Is “art” commercially confined to painting, drawing, and sculpture? Or is it more?

Ananda Coomaraswamy states, “The artist is not a special kind of person; rather each person is a special kind of artist.”

Upon being presented with this quote, three students were asked if they agreed or disagreed with what was being said.

Mallory Kraus, a junior majoring in theater, states, “I think that there are logical people, and then I think that there are creative thinkers.” Raised around art and attending an art school for the majority of her life has shaped Kraus.

Once further prompted with being asked if she believed she has any artistic capability, she told of her theater experience and her writing. She performs stand-up comedy, and has goals to introduce more students and children to the art of theater. Coming to Wright State has allowed for her to experience more diversity and continue her journey into acting.

Senior Jonathan Thomas said, “I think everyone has the capacity to be creative and artistic in different ways, it doesn’t have to be one particular way.” Thomas’s creative ways include poetry, writing, songwriting, and playwriting. Wright State allows him to continue to explore these arts during his final year here.

Finally, freshman Phillip Applegate, majoring in supply chain management, tells, “I agree because even though people might not want to display their artistic capabilities, I believe that everyone has an artistic sense to them.”

Applegate is talented in the field of music.

He sings and plays a plethora of instruments. Applegate chose Wright State because it provided him with the opportunity to live on campus and “get the whole ‘college experience.’”

Three students, chosen at random, shared their views on the concept of art living in everyone. What is yours? Do you have an artistic ability? Do we all?