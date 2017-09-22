Music review: Kelly Clarkson’s “Love So Soft”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Imagery is often the most important aspect of a music video through choreography, costumes, descriptive backgrounds and the artist themselves.

“Love So Soft” by the well-known pop singer Kelly Clarkson is a song and music video drenched in electric visuals and lyrics reflecting a new era of music for her.

The song first became available on Sep. 7 with her dropping a surprise music video, along with the news that her eighth album titled “Meaning of Life” is ready for pre-order.

Clarkson’s music video is fast-paced, with each scene change reflecting a different background.

The costumes design each have their own flair, too. A stunning gold-yellow dress billowing around with butterflies escaping, red lipstick with slicked back hair and a flowing floral dress.

Clarkson’s also has three prominent background singers – Jessi Collins, Bridget Sarai and Nicole Hurst, who add their own voices into her pop with a bit of R&B vibes song.

Their presences also help offset Clarkson in various moments in the music video – the trio were dressed in fedora-like hats, white undercoats and black blazers, and contributed their own blend of gusto into the music video and shined brilliantly.

The visuals from the costumes and the background scenes help cultivate “Love So Soft” subtle but powerful choreography.

And finally, Kelly Clarkson’s vocals are commanding and the backup singers bring their own amazing voices that harmonize well with her. Her presence shines through the myriad of vivid visuals, and her voice is withstanding even with added effects.

The lyrics of “Love So Soft” are catchy, and the song overall produces a combination of pop with a bit of R&B vibes.

Kelly Clarkson’s newest song is a must hit for a reinvented era, and it’s something worth listening too, or even looking into her latest album.