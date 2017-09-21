“Chewing Gum” review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Chewing Gum” is a British Netflix original. The first season came to Netflix in 2015, and prayers were answered when season two came in 2017.

Netflix summarizes it as “The virginal Tracey, who was raised in a strictly religious Tower Hamlets flat, is ready to realize her potential. And the first step is having sex.”

Tracey is 24 and still a virgin because she is kept under the strict religious eye of her mother, who is a pastor at a local church.

Tracey realizes she is ready for sex, and even though she has been “waiting” until she is married, she tries to get her long-time boyfriend Ronald on the same boat. He is not; long story short they break up, he gets injured and she finds out that he is gay.

Tracey does find someone else that is willing and ready in Tower Hamlets, and that would be Conner, who is a little awkward and quiet.

Tracey and Conner’s relationship is kind of everywhere throughout the two seasons, they date and fall in love. Tracey thinks he is lazy and since he never gets a job, she breaks up with him; but we are all surprised when season two ends in a kiss between the two.

Throughout the series we learn about Tracey’s religious mom and somehow more religious sister who encounters lots of changes.

We also get to know Tracey’s best friend Candice, who is super loyal and honest, and goes through a hard breakup in season two.

There is a lot hope for third season, but as of now there are no plans to continue with ‘Chewing Gum’.

I am hoping for a third season as well, because this show is honestly great. It’s clever, hilarious and completely awkward.

It is so relatable for most people in their twenty’s because sex is one of those taboo subjects, it’s weird to talk about and even more so to laugh about.

With this show it’s not hard to laugh about sex at all, and if you think you’re first time was awkward, don’t be worried because ‘Chewing Gum’ has all the weirdness covered.

I recommend ‘Chewing Gum’ to anyone in need of a good laugh, especially if you are one for dry humor.

Lastly, it’s perfect for the person who doesn’t want a commitment. ‘Chewing Gum’ is only two seasons with each season being six episodes of around 20 to 25 minutes.