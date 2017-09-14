Weekly horoscopes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Aries: Only drink from green coffee cups this week, Aries. Whether it be coffee, water, or orange juice. If you do not have one, it is highly suggested you acquire one. Just trust us on this one.

Taurus: It is time to expand your horizons on your fruit intake, Taurus. Maybe expand to more citrus fruits this week, like lemons or grapefruits. Not only will it change up your routine, but you definitely won’t get scurvy.

Gemini: Time to go out and get to know nature, Gemini! And no, sitting outside at your local Starbucks does not count. Try exploring local nature trails for a change in scenery and some light exercise.

Cancer: It is opposite day for you, Cancer! Try your hand at doing things the opposite that you normally would. It will give you a fresh perspective of life, as well as entertainment for those around you. Good luck!

Leo: This week, only write in red ink, Leo. Especially when taking notes for that class you really hate. It will bring you good luck. So make sure you stock up on the pens. Happy writing!

Virgo: Nothing’s going to bring you down this week, Virgo! Good luck is just around the corner….or just around the river bend? Channel your inner Pocahontas to find out. Make sure you acquire a cute, fuzzy animal sidekick for you adventures.

Libra: It’s time to let your inner child out to play, Libra! This could mean playing hide-and-seek, watching SpongeBob, or guzzling down a Capri Sun. Unless you already do this, then more power to you.

Scorpio: You need to dig deep to truly understand your feelings, Scorpio. To accomplish this, just watch two or three chick flicks in a row (The Notebook is recommended) and have a good cry. It’s pretty therapeutic.

Sagittarius: Say farewell to your worries of being alone, Sagittarius. You will find your true soul mate at an animal shelter. A cat will be the end to your lonely nights. At this rate, you won’t need friends. Just keep adopting cats.

Capricorn: It’s time to expand your fashion horizons, Capricorn. Try your hand at making a stand-out look for this week. If you say stripes and plaid go together, then we believe you. You’ll be sure to make heads turn.

Aquarius: This summer your destiny is to master at least one water-related activity., Aquarius. Perhaps canoeing? Just make sure you don’t fall in! Don’t forget the life vest.

Pisces: Be wary of people wearing stripes this week, Pisces. Something bad will happen if you talk to someone wearing stripes. Not earth-shattering bad, but bad enough to ruin your mood for at least an hour. Be careful.