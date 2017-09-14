Bear Creek Donut Shop review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s hard to go wrong when making donut, but what is hard is coming up with new and unique flavors that other donut shops do not have, and that’s what Bear Creek Donut Shop has been doing.

Located in Miamisburg, it has become somewhat of a staple in the downtown area, and I must say after trying their donuts, I understand why.

The first one I tried was the unique Oreo donut, a chocolate cake donut with white icing and crumbles of Oreo cookies on top. This one was delicious, it had the Oreo flavor and the donut itself was moist and soft.

Next, was fruity pebbles which is unique, but I have seen in other donut shops. With vanilla icing and toppling with fruity pebbles cereal it was great. It was soft and doughy with just enough sweetness and fruitiness to balance each other out.

Staying with the cereal trend, next was the cinnamon toast crunch donut. This delicious donut again had vanilla icing but this time was toppling with cinnamon toast crunch, and you definitely didn’t need the milk to eat this cereal.

My two favorites were the cream filled and the coconut donuts. The cream filled had thick chocolate icing on top and vanilla cream inside all the way through the donut. It was a little messy but not hard to finish at all, very delicious.

The coconut donut is simple, but sometimes simple is best. It had vanilla icing with coconut flecks on top, it was sweet and light which could be a problem, because I could’ve had a few more.

The donuts were good but so was the coffee. If you are a coffee lover, the hazelnut cream coffee is the perfect sidekick to any donut.

Bear Creek had other unique ones like maple bacon, smores, m & m’s and more. They also had old favorites too like the apple fritter, glazed and sprinkled.

So, whether you like unique donuts or the same old, they can fulfill your many desires in the donut realm. Try Bear Creek Donut Shop on your next breakfast run.