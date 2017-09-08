“To the Bone” movie review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“To the Bone” is the new Netflix original movie that shows the insights and dark reality of anorexia.

The heart-wrenching movie tells the story of Ellen, played by Lily Collins,who is a 20-year-old struggling with anorexia, along with depression and family issues.

Ellen has spent most of her teenage life being taken from one recovery program to the other, each time leaving a little thinner and a little more detached from life itself.

There is one last hope though, in a group home for youths with an unconventional doctor who has an odd way of treating patients, played by Keanu Reeves, and it might just do the job to recover Ellen of her anorexia.

While spending her time at the home, she falls in love with a boy named Luke.

At the group home, we find that Ellen’s amazing art could be the reason as to why she is wasting away, and is convinced that nothing will help.

When she thinks there is no longer anything at the home for her, she leaves with her mom to Phoenix, where she loses herself in the desert and has an eye-opening dream. She’s dead and she is looking at this image of skin and bones lying on the sand and is disgusted, upset and every emotion floods her body.

Ellen wakes, to find that she is still alive but barely hanging on and returns to the group home, where we leave her.

“To the Bone” is super emotional, you will find yourself crying at the different encounters she has with her family and her new love, and also from what is causing her so much pain.

Yet, we still see the dark humor throughout which is different for a concept and topic that is this serious.

I would tell you to watch it, it’s an interesting and different take on a controversial topic that we find hard to stomach, and that many people don’t like to talk about. Learn a little more about the dark realty of anorexia.