Weekly horoscopes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Aries: Looks like nothing can bring you down today, Aries! To keep the good luck pouring in, make sure to drink plenty of orange Fanta just to be safe. Or just consuming anything orange (that is edible at least).

Taurus: You will meet the love of your life at bookstore this week, Taurus! To reel in this special someone, make sure you talk exclusively about blueberries and penguins. This is the ultimate way to win someone’s heart. Best of luck!

Gemini: When is the last time you truly had fun, Gemini? If the answer wasn’t yesterday, then you need to step up your game! The stars recommend starting a rock collection to remedy the situation.

Cancer: Keep an out for someone wearing a cat sweater the next time you’re standing it line for your morning cup of joe. This person is your future best friend. Initiate conversation immediately.

Leo: Beware of protractors this week, Leo. Especially if you have math class. The stars cannot disclose this information, but you should trust our judgment. Here’s a hint: pointy edges. You’ll thank us later.

Virgo: Looks like your lacking someone in your life to talk to, Virgo. It is highly recommended to acquire a fish to remedy this. Fish are great listeners, and will never interrupt you during your rants.

Libra: Your fate will be decided with the next fortune cookie you open. Knowing this, be very selective with your fortune cookie choice. To be safe, make sure you go to your favorite Chinese restaurant.

Scorpio: There seems to be an aura of bad luck around you, Scorpio. This can be easily remedied by boosting your good karma. Hold open a door for someone, pay for someone else’s coffee. Best of luck.

Sagittarius: Today is a day for new beginnings, Sagittarius! Start a new book, try a new sport, or listen to a different Pandora station. The world is your oyster. Just don’t make too many changes at once.

Capricorn: To make your day more interesting, only take right turns to get to your destination. It may be more time consuming, but it will certainly be an interesting adventure! Make sure you set aside more time to get there.

Aquarius: Make sure you only listen to 90’s boy bands this week to ensure good luck. In addition to good luck, it will be a mood booster. This is your chance to choreograph that dance to Hit Me Baby One More Time.

Pisces: Starting to feel stressed, Pisces? The ultimate cure is to go to the aquarium and eat plenty of ice cream. The stars highly recommend strawberry for stressful situations. Get that second scoop just to be safe.