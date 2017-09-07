“The Good Doctor”: a must-watch for this fall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you’re looking for a new show to follow this fall while inside on a cool night, try “The Good Doctor”

This show comes to ABC on Sept. 25, it stars Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, better known as Norman Bates from Bates Motel.

He plays a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, and relocates from a quiet country to join a prestigious surgical unit.

Using his medical gifts, he saves lives and defies the odds in his challenging career and skeptic colleagues.

This series was announced as parts of ABC’s fall lineup, and will air Monday, 10/9c, according to the ABC website.

The other new shows coming to ABC include The Mayor, Kevin Probably Saves the World, Marvel Inhumans and Ten Days in the Valley.

The “Good Doctor” is the first to start this fall lineup, so grab a hot drink and a comfy seat and watch some good television.