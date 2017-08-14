Tips to conquer your 8 a.m. class this semester

The alarm goes off, and without looking at the time you hit the snooze button for the fourth time. You’re dreaming of vacation in Italy with unlimited pizza when the fifth alarm you set interrupts you. Looking at the time, the realization hits that you have exactly three minutes to get to class. How can you fit in a shower, some breakfast and the morning commute?

This has happened to all of us at least once. With harsh attendance rules, it isn’t a great idea to make that scenario a habit. Here are some tips on the best way to avoid running late and to catching that worm.

Let’s start with your nighttime routine. We’ve heard it a million times before but it is tried and true; go to bed early. The fact of the matter is, if you plan on waking up before 7:00 a.m.. it’s a good idea to go to sleep well before midnight.

Science says that the lighting from our electronic devices messes with our cortisol levels, the hormone that helps us fall asleep. In order to get your best nights sleep, turn that phone off and don’t watch television an hour before you slumber.

Now for an efficient morning routine. It’s important to know that hitting the snooze button is really a waste of time. No one on the planet earth has felt more rested and ready for the day after hitting snooze repeatedly. Just go ahead and hop out of bed. Then go through your morning routine quickly. Actually, first, you should probably make a morning routine. Do the highest energy activities first. If you’re comfortable and relaxing as soon as you wake up, you’ll just be ready to fall back to sleep.

A short meditation can really put you in the right mindset to conquer the day. Go to YouTube and search “welcoming the day meditation” and let the soothing voices guide you through it.

Last, but not least, eat a light but nutritious breakfast. Full of fiber and protein and little to no carbs. This will give you the energy you need to stay not only awake but also alert for your classes. With a dab of exercise music, and these nifty little tips, you can walk into your morning class ready to conquer any assignment thrown at you!