“The Dark Tower” movie review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The “Dark Tower” is the new action, adventure, fantasy, thriller based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King. This movie wasn’t what I expected in the least.

“The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together,” IMBb says. “With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the tower from the Man in Black.”

That explanation being given, it’s a little hard to understand, but there is an interesting concept there.

That’s why I went to see it. The concept, the star-studded cast and the action previews totally captured my attention.

Much to my dismay though, I was disappointed. The movie was not what I wanted it to be.

The way they went about the concept was rushed, and the story line missed some explanation of the little boy in the movie who was really the main character played by Tom Taylor.

The action in the movie was mediocre. I didn’t hate it, but it wasn’t my favorite. I liked some of the action parts that Roland played by Idris Elba was involved in.

The ending was very simple and predictable. I mean, I really thought a scene where they killed the bad guy would be more intense.

I thought it would be harder for Roland to kill the Man in Black played by Matthew McConaughey, and when it happened, it was just anticlimactic.

Plus, I know they were going to kill him, it was easy to predict. I didn’t know how they would do it, but it was bound to happen.

The only remotely good thing about this movie was that the cinematic scenery was nice, it showed the universe from their point of view.

The landscape and the way they portrayed the Dark Tower was actually not hateful.

The point is, with a name like Stephen King behind it, I expected much more; but I would not recommend this movie for anyone.

I would go as far to say don’t waste your money at Redbox either to see on DVD.