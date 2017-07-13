Dayton’s Not Dead: Duck Donuts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In mid-August the Dayton area will be welcoming Duck Donuts. The new donut shop takes an innovative approach to customizing America’s favorite sweet treat.

They promise “Warm, Delicious and Made To Order” donuts. The chosen location is just 14 minutes away from Wright State University at 1200 Brown St, Suite 115 on the University of Dayton’s campus.

The operating manager, Jakob Rembold, is a WSU graduate. Rembold graduated in 2014 with a B.A. in criminal justice and a minor in sociology.

Rembold became involved with Duck Donuts after connecting with a family friend.

“We started meeting about locations in September of 2016, and it all slowly started coming to fruition…I knew my [family] was aching to get back to the Dayton area, and this was a fantastic, fun opportunity I could not pass up,” Rembold said.

The name of the franchise comes from the first shop opened in Duck, NC.

The best-selling donuts in the other locations are Maple Bacon and Donut Sundae!. They’re predicted to be a sensation in the Dayton location.

Donut Sundae! has a warm vanilla cake donut with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a dollop of whipped cream, and topped off with hot fudge and sprinkles. The Maple Bacon donut has the same vanilla cake donut base with a semi-sweet maple icing that’s sprinkled with little bits of bacon.

The location is expected to do well due to the proximity to U.D. and the Miami Valley Hospital.

“Locations in Beavercreek and Springboro are being targeted currently as well,” Rembold said.

As of right now, there is no specific grand opening planned. To stay updated, you can follow their Instagram by searching Duck Donuts and selecting the Dayton page.