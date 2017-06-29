Activities to check out in the Dayton area this summer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s often said there is nothing to do in Dayton. There are a plethora of things to do in Dayton, OH and the surrounding areas. You just have to know where to look. So here are four things to check out this summer.

1. Open Mic Night at the Spirited Goat Coffee House, 118 Dayton Street in Yellow Springs. It’s held every Thursday at 7:00 p.m and lasts two to three hours. Sign ups for the night start at 3:00 p.m. and all forms of expressive art are welcome. In the past there’s been tons of covers and original music, dancing, poetry, improve acting and juggling or other special talents. Admission is free.

2. Improv Shows at Black Box Improv, 518 East Third Street in Dayton. Shows open to the public over the summer are held every Saturday from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Each week they have a different prompt to start out, but you never know where it will lead! Classes are also offered for aspiring actresses and actors. Admission is $12.

3. Trivia with a Twist at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2776 Centre Drive in Fairborn. It’s hosted here every Wednesday night from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. They will adapt for any theme and any age group. On Facebook they have 96 reviews which average 4.7 out of five stars. Just pay for your food and the trivia is free.

4. Great Escape Games, 2332 Grange Hall in Beavercreek. This offers life action escape scenarios. They’re open every day, excluding Tuesday, from 11:15 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. There are 6 different scenarios to choose from and vary in difficulty. All ages are welcome and is $26 per person.