WSU women’s basketball crushes Indianapolis 92-44

Brian Patch, Sports Editor
November 6, 2017
The women’s basketball team got the season off to a great start in their exhibition opener on Tuesday with a 48 point drumming of Indianapolis.

The Raiders got off to a slow start, allowing Indianapolis to hang with them into the early second quarter. The score got as close as 20-18 before WSU head Coach Katrina Merriweather took a timeout.

WSU seemed to find new life after the timeout. They went on to score 18 more points and took the lead into halftime, 38-24.

Mackenzie Taylor had 10 points at the half, leading the team. Emily Vogelpohl and Jalise Beck each added seven points apiece.

The second half was purely dominated by WSU. Between the third and fourth quarters, the Raiders outscored Indianapolis 54-20, including a stretch of nine straight points from three-point baskets.

Taylor finished with 18 points, a team high. Vogelpohl finished with 13 points and a team high seven assists. Symone Simmons added a team high 12 rebounds, including six offensive rebounds.

The only issue WSU ran into was getting offensive boards in the first half. Indianapolis took advantage of that, which was the main reason they kept up with WSU in the early going. It improved substantially for WSU in the second half. Simmons and Nia Sumpter combined for 10 offensive rebounds in the game.

The women’s basketball team travels to the University of Northwestern Ohio for their first official game on Friday, Nov. 10.

 

