Men’s Soccer Coach looks forward to conference tournament

The men’s soccer team is looking forward to the Horizon League conference tournament. They are 9-5 overall and 5-2 in Horizon League play.

Head coach Bryan Davis said this is a young team with 14 freshmen on the roster

“They’ve had a relatively successful season. If you were to ask them though, there is still more that they want,” Davis said.

In order to win the conference, Green Bay would have to lose and the Raiders have to win.

By accomplishing all of their goals, Davis hopes that the team will represent the university’s students and faculty, as well as the community.

However, Davis does not like the fact that the school is a “mid-major program” in the national spotlight.

“This is one of the few sports where there is a mass amount of parody,” Davis said, referring to the goal they gave up in a 2-1 double OT loss to Wisconsin.

Some other successes on the national level include a tie against Virginia Tech and a home win over No. 14 Kentucky a few years ago.

The success of the men’s soccer team can be linked to their practices, where Davis likes to keep a very strict and structured practice.

“We don’t practice very long. It’s a very in and out and professional mentality. You get your work done. You come in and you leave,” Davis said.

The reason for the short practices, Davis said, is that it keeps their bodies — as well as their mentalities — fresh.

This is especially true late in the season, as Davis explained that this is the most important time to have fresh players.

The men’s team is next in action for Senior Night against IUPUI Friday, Nov.3 at 7 p.m. , before entering conference play on Monday, Nov. 6.