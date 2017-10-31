Wright State University

Mark Alstork gets ready for first season at Illinois

Colton Shrader

Colton Shrader

Brian Patch, Sports Editor
October 31, 2017
Mark Alstork, a basketball player at Wright State who competed for the university for two seasons, is now getting ready for his first season at the University of Illinois as a graduate transfer.

Alstork came to WSU in 2014 as a transfer from Ball State University, and was forced to sit out the year due to NCAA rules. He became a regular starter by the 2015-2016 season, and last year was named to the Horizon League first team after averaging 19 points a game.

Before coming to Wright State, Alstork attended Thurgood Marshall high school in Dayton, OH. 

Alstork will join an Illinois team that went 20-15 last season and hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2013.

Playing in the Big Ten conference should give Alstork the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and in front of more pro scouts. Illinois plays conference opponents such as University of Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Alstork made it clear this past summer that his dream is to play in the NBA, which is his ultimate goal after this upcoming season.

 

 

