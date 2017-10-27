WSU football team dominates Pittsburgh 33-6

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wright State football team got a huge home win beating the University of Pittsburgh Panthers club football team 33-6.

WSU dominated the game, only allowing Pitt to score once the entire game, while scoring five touchdowns themselves.

Freshman quarterback Darian Arteaga had a great game for the Raiders, finishing with three touchdown passes and consistently moving the WSU offense down the field. His ability to throw on the run helped WSU extend plays into positive yardage the entire game.

Arteaga was helped tremendously by his offensive line and his receivers, including junior slot receiver Drew Danner. In the third quarter, Arteaga found Danner three times on one drive alone, which ultimately resulted in a touchdown.

On the defensive side, the Raiders shut out Pitt in the first half. The front seven of the Raider defense dominated the line of scrimmage, which shut down the Panther run game. Even more so shut down was the Panther passing game. Pittsburgh’s quarterback never threw the ball over 20 yards down the field, and several times he had to throw the ball out of bounds because no one was open.

The game ended with a bit of controversy from both teams. Up 20 points with less than two minutes to go, WSU chose to continue to throw the ball and score a touchdown instead of running out the clock. This ran up the score, while also giving the Panthers the ball back with only 30 seconds left in a blowout.

When the Panthers got the ball back, several players from both teams started pushing and shoving each other in the middle of the field, which resulted in coaches and referees having to break the two teams up. One Pittsburgh player had to be restrained by two coaches, and he eventually slammed his helmet on the turf as he walked off the field.

Nevertheless, both teams met midfield after the game to shake hands, and almost all players left in good spirits and showed good sportsmanship.

WSU plays the Ohio State University club football team next week in Columbus, Ohio.