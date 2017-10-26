Volleyball falls to NKU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Wright State Women’s volleyball team had a Horizon League matchup against Northern Kentucky University. Wright State’s team lost 3-1 to Northern Kentucky at McLin Gym at Wright State’s campus.

The first set went to the Raiders, and could’ve been used to set the tone for the match; however the Norse proved to be too much in the next three sets. The Raiders tied the game three times at 22-22, 23-23, and 24-24 before taking the lead at 25-24 after an error by the Norse.

Wright State finished the set with 19 kills, for a .326 hitting percentage, while Northern Kentucky finished with 15 kills for a .326 hitting percentage.

In the second set, the Norse turned it around, winning 25-20. The Norse started out hot on a 6-1 run over the Raiders. The Raiders came back with a 6-1 run of their own later in the set, to draw the game within 2 points.

A service error by the Raiders gave the Norse the final point of the set. Wright State finished set two with 12 kills, while Northern Kentucky finished with 11 kills.

The third set saw both teams jockeying for momentum, trading points back-and-forth for a great portion of it.

Despite this, a 5-1 run by the Norse late in the game ended the third set with Northern Kentucky winning 25-17. This set left the Raiders hanging on, needing to win set four.

Set four saw both teams come out strong, trading back-and-forth from the beginning of the set. However, in this set the Norse had a couple of runs which ultimately was too much for the Raiders to handle.

Northern Kentucky ended winning this set as well, 25-11.

This loss moves the Raiders to 3-6 in the Horizon League, and 9-13 on the season. The Norse sits at 5-4 in the league, with an overall record of 9-9.

The Raiders look to bounce back as they have a few more Horizon League matchups on the schedule in the near future.