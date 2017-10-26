Season Preview: Women’s Basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wright State Women’s Basketball team is coming off a historic year for the program. This year, they went 25-9 on the year, including a 14-2 record at the Nutter Center and a 13 game winning streak from Jan. 5 — Feb. 14.

Coming off such a successful season, the team is looking to take the next step this coming season by winning the conference and getting a bid into the NCAA tournament in March.

Last season, first-year head coach Katrina Merriweather won the ‘Horizon League Coach Of The Year.’

The team only graduated one senior, and is returning seven players, which leaves Merriweather excited for what this year’s team can accomplish.

“Our veterans that are coming back have done a really good job improving this offseason,” she said. “They’ve also been very good at taking the incoming players under their wing. There’s a lot of peer coaching going on in a positive way.”

With such a talented team returning, the expectations are as high as they’ve ever been at Wright State. Even with that, the team has set no season win total goals or individual goals.

“A lot of our success last year happened because we took one day at a time,” Merriweather said. “We looked up and saw the 13 straight wins, and of course the media had mentioned it, but we as a team never talked about it. We approach every game the same way, which helps us to not underestimate any opponent and therefore always put our best effort out on the floor.”

Playing with a competitive nature should be easy this season with the return of players like Chelsea Welch, who averaged almost 19 points a game last season, and Lexi Smith, who added close to 13 points and nine rebounds a game.

The women’s basketball team opens up their season with an exhibition match against Indianapolis on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Nutter Center.