Men’s soccer beats NKU, 1-0

Brian Patch, Sports Editor
October 23, 2017
Sports

The WSU men’s soccer team won a close game on Saturday, Sept. 21 by beating Northern Kentucky (NKU) 1-0 at Alumni field.

The game got off to a slow start, with neither team scoring in the first 30 minutes of the game. Both teams swapped possessions numerous times throughout those first 30 minutes. WSU shot twice in that time, with only one going on goal.

Then in the 38th minute of the game, Stefan Rokvic scored his seventh goal of the season off an assist from Sam DeRoy to give WSU the 1-0 lead.

The second half saw more of the same defensively. Neither team could get consistent shots on goal, and when they did the goalies shut them down.

WSU goalkeeper Alex Williams recorded the shutout with four saves. WSU had a total of ten shots, five on goal, while NKU took eight shots, four on goal.

The difference in the game was WSU’s midfielders and defenders. Only allowing four shots on goal is rare in a college game, and they continued to dominate despite the offense only scoring one goal for them the entire game.

WSU got their ninth win of the season, and travel to Cleveland State on Saturday, Oct 28 to take on the Vikings.

