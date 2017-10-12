Women’s Soccer bounces back to win 2-0

Saturday night, Oct. 7 at Alumni Field, the Wright State women’s soccer team defeated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, two to zero. The game was well-played on both sides, but the Raiders were able to penetrate the Oakland defense and score twice; once in each half. Aaliyah Patten and Kayla Schrubb were both able to put one in the back of the net during the game.

Throughout the game, both teams played great defense and kept each other from having any easy looks at a goal. Despite the tough opposition, the Raiders were finally able to break through in the 28th minute with a goal from Patten assisted by Sarah Colvin. The game continued with both teams defensively struggling to obtain goals. The Raiders didn’t score again until the 68th minute, as Schrubb was able to put one in with a Destiny Johnson assist.

Wright State had five shot attempts, with four of them being on goal. The team not only got it done on the offensive side, but on defense as well. The Raiders only allowed three shot attempts, none of which were on goal. They also defended the four corner kicks well, keeping the Golden Grizzlies from gaining any momentum.

This game could prove very important for the Raiders as they continue their stretch of Horizon League matches. The team has four more Horizon League meetings to end the season, and currently sits fourth in the league with three wins and two losses. The next four games are important in seeing where the Raiders end up in the league standings.

Their next matchup is against Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis, in Indianapolis, on Oct. 13. The Jaguars currently lead the league with a perfect 5-0 record and will be a tough test for the Raiders. After this game, the team will have its last regular season home game, on Oct. 18, versus the Cleveland State Vikings.