Jake Stovall: From WSU to Puerto Rico

Jake Stovall was a defender for the Wright State men’s soccer team, coming in as a freshman in 2013. He has grown from a collegiate athlete to currently playing professionally for the Puerto Rico Football Club. Over the course of his career, Stovall was recognized for multiple awards (on and off the field), as well as competing at a very high level.

As a freshman, Stovall played in 18 games, and was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman team. Along with this, he chipped in two goals and one assist, with five points and three shots on goal. In 2014, he played in 20 games. Stovall racked up 7 shots on goal, 6 goals and 12 total points. In 2015, he played in 11 games, including five starts vs West Virginia, San Diego State, Northern Kentucky, UIC and Oakland. In the current season, he scored one goal against Fullerton and had three shots.

Throughout his career, he also racked up a decent amount of awards. In 2012, Stovall was named to the NSCAA All-Midwest Team. Stovall was first team All-State, Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC) first team, and MVSSCA Division I South first team. He was also a MVSSCA All-District player. With this he helped his team qualify and play in the USYS National League. Stovall was also a 2011 Region II Finalist, 2011 Ohio State Cup Champion, 2012 Ohio State Cup Finalist, and DECA Marketing class president.

Stovall ended up playing with the Cincinnati Dutch Lions FC until being drafted by the Seattle Sounders for the 2017 season. After being drafted, Stovall ended up with the Puerto Rico FC team. On the team’s website, there is a release that states he “is a 6’3” commanding defender who was a crucial part of Wright State’s back line that averaged under a goal conceded per game and won many honors at the college level. He caught the attention and interest of PRFC’s scouts during the Sounders’ preseason for his ability and physical attributes that should make an instant impact with PRFC.”